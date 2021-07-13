By Our Reporter

Passengers aboard Uganda Airlines plane were last evening delayed at Julius Nyerere International Airport, Dar es Salaam in Tanzania for hours after it ran out of fuel.

The airlines said the delay was affected by a mix up in delayed fuel delivery to the Aircraft at the airport.

“Allow us to apologise for the prolonged delay at Julius Nyerere International Airport, Dar es Salaam that occurred yesterday ( July 12) on our flight UR 321. Our service was affected by a mix up in delayed fuel delivery to the Aircraft caused by our supplier in Dar es Salaam,” reads part of the statement issued by the Airlines management on Tuesday morning before adding that the matter has been taken up with supplier “to ensure a repeat of the same does not occur in future.”