By Ritah Kemigisa

Uganda Airlines has signed a total care agreement with automobile maker, Rolls-Royce for the exclusive Trent 7000 engines that power the newly acquired two Airbus A330neo aircrafts.

Rolls-Royce says the agreement will give Uganda Airlines a secured cost of operating and maintaining their Trent engines, through a dollar-per-flying-hour payment mechanism.

Rolls-Royce Senior Vice President Customers, John Kelly says the signed Total Care agreement will ensure Uganda Airlines, the latest member of the family of Trent operators, receive its flagship standard of service, maximizing aircraft availability and the ability to plan forward financially.

According to the Uganda Airlines CEO, Cornwell Muleya, the agreement will ensure that the Airbus Trent 7000 engines are maintained to world-leading levels of service.

The Trent 7000 exclusive engine for A330 neo is environmental friendly since it is quieter than previous generation engines and also has a fuel burn per seat that is 25% less than that of previous generation competitor airliners.

The Trent engine family recently celebrated its 25th birthday and has moved more than 150 million engine flying hours.