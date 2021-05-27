By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Airlines is set to make its maiden flight to South Africa’s capital Johannesburg.

This has been revealed by the deputy CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board Bradford Ochieng during a media briefing in Kampala the national carrier is rocked with reports of corruption.

He says the flight to be launched on Monday will also enhance connectivity to and from the airline’s current network which includes Nairobi , Dares salaam , Kinshasa Juba, Mogadishu Bujumbura , Zanzibar , Mombasa and Kilimanjaro.

Ochieng also says as UTB, they are equally interested in ensuring proper management of the national carrier and welcome ongoing investigations into the alleged corruption at the company.

According to Uganda airlines, the national carrier will star t with four weekly flights to Johannesburg with days and times carefully selected to match travelers convenience and connectivity.