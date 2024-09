By Anthony Wesaka

This month, the national carrier, Uganda Airlines will make five years of spreading its wings across the East African region, India, West Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

The fifth birthday will coincide with the launch of three more routes this week to Abuja in Nigeria, Lusaka, and Harare.

From the first commercial flight to Nairobi, Kenya, on August 19, 2019, the route network now covers 16 destinations, with an additional new three ones to be launched this week.