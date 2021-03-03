By Ritah Kemigisa

All is set for Uganda Airlines to start the long intercontinental flights to Europe, Asia, and Middle East using its Airbus A330-800 neo.

This is after the successful completion of the A330-800 neo certification process with the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority.

In a statement, the management of the national carrier says the process of obtaining traffic rights, foreign air operator permits, and landing approvals in the target destination is progressing well.

The Airline has so far obtained landing slots at London Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom and Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates.

Dates of operation to these destinations are to be announced soon.

The revived national carrier that began operations in August 2019 has four regional bombardiers (CRJ900) jets and two Airbuses A330-800 neo.