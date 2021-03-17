By Ritah Kemigisa

The national carrier, Uganda Airlines has been announced as the winner of the ch-aviation world’s youngest Aircraft fleet award of 2021.

Uganda Airlines which is just a year and about a month old and has a fleet of 6 aircrafts has defeated other airlines including Sky Air Line and jetSmart from South America, airBaltic from Europe and Asia’s Salam Air.

The Awards recognize airlines across the globe that operate a young, modern and efficient fleet, and operators who use new generations of aircraft that contribute to the decrease carbon dioxide and greenhouse emissions.

The ch-aviation CEO Thomas Jaeger has congratulated Uganda Airlines and adds that the Award is entirely based on non-manipulable fleet data adding that there is no jury or any other subjective parameter involved.

The Award also acknowledges the top five youngest aircraft fleets from Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, Oceania, and South America.

Uganda Airlines is still ranked best in the African region winning Jambojet, EgyptAir and Ethiopian Airlines.