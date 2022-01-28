By Catherine Ageno

Canada has asked the government of Uganda to end intimidation of journalists and allow them free operating space, end and investigate extrajudicial killings and stop taxing social media.

These are some of the recommendations made for Uganda following yesterday’s review of her human rights record under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism.

Uganda was among the group of states whose human rights record was examined by the UPR Working Group during the 40th session of the UN’s Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, France has noted that Uganda has not made much progress respecting freedom of expression and association for the civil society, opposition leaders.

Several other states also made recommendations.

Denmark noted with concern the manner in which Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija and others have been arrested and detained remains questionable.

They commended Uganda for re-opening schools and allowing all children including teenage mothers to access education. They also commended the ministry of education and sports for introducing sexuality education in schools

Denmark however recommended that information on Sexual Reproductive Health Rights be made widely available.

At the end of the review exercise that is done every 4 and a half years, Uganda will be required to either accept or simply note these recommendations.