By Ritah Kemigisa

The Embassy of Uganda in the Russian Federation has called upon Ugandan nationals in Ukraine to stay calm.

In a February 25th statement from the head of mission Ambassador Johnson Agara, has asked Ugandans to be cautious, monitor local news for updates, observe instructions issued by the government of Ukraine during the ongoing situation.

The call comes at a time the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters day two.

Just this morning, Ukraine officials have confirmed in a tweet that Russian operatives are in the capital city Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said, “the enemy” was in the district of Obolon, about 9km (5.5miles) north of Kyiv’s parliament in the city center.

They’ve encouraged locals to make Molotov cocktails to fight back, while also advising others to seek shelter.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Agara has asked the Ugandan community to notify the embassy about their safety, whereabouts, and situation as it prevails.

They have also asked them to keep close contact with their family and friends.

