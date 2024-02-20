Uganda is partnering with the Botswana Vaccine Institute to manufacture a Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine.

This was revealed Monday evening in a meeting between President Museveni and Botswana scientists at State House, Entebbe.

Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, informed the President that scientists from Botswana Vaccine Institute agreed to partner with the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO), to develop a vaccine to combat FMD in Uganda.

“In our discussions, they agreed to the idea that they can partner with us- NARO, to develop their kind vaccine. They are now serving Southern Africa, so they believe they can also help us to produce for East Africa,” said Mr Tumwebaze

Andrew Madeswi, the Chief Executive Officer, Botswana Vaccine Institute said that the mission of collecting samples has been achieved and that the next step is testing them with final findings of the report expected to be out on March 29, 2024.

The agricultural ministry has since revealed that Uganda’s total susceptible animal herd that requires FMD vaccination as per current estimate is 44 million.