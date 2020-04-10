

Uganda Breweries in partnership with Total Uganda and Stanbic bank have contributed Shs120 million worth of fuel to support government’s efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The contribution which has been handed over to the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and the Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine, will support the movement of the health teams while tracing COVID 19 patients country wide and delivery of samples to the national testing centres.

The Managing Director Uganda breweries Alvin Mbugua says the businesses and the entire economy can only be robust if the communities are healthy and that is why they have contributed to ensure the safety of people.

Government is currently enforcing measures to ensure that they slow down the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.