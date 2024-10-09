Celebrations to mark 62 years of Uganda’s independence kicked off on Wednesday at Busikho Primary Teachers’ College grounds in Masafu Town Council, Busia District.

The independence celebrations are being marked under the theme; ““A recommitment to secure and fortify our destiny”.

Some of the notable guests for this year’s event include the president of the Central African Republic, Faustin- Archange Touadera and a special delegation from the United Arab Emirates led by their minister of state for Foreign Affairs, among others.

According to the presidency, President Museveni is expected to give out 40 national award medals to distinguished Ugandans.