By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda today joins countries around the world to commemorate the international day of persons with disabilities.

The day held every 3rd December aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society.

Speaking ahead of the day, the state minister for Disability affairs Hellen Asamoa urged the government to raise the budget of the special grant for persons with disabilities to Shs16 billion.

She argues that increasing the budget would help the ministry help 24,000 households targeting 36,000 people with Disabilities who need support to start income-generating activities.

Government this financial year increased the grant to 9.6 bn shillings from 5 bn in the previous financial year 2020/21.

The national theme for the day’s commemoration is “Not all disabilities are visible: A call for a stronger post covid 19 Agenda.”