Uganda has today joined countries around the world to mark the Ombuds day for the first time.

The day held on the second Thursday of October is an international celebration to highlight the ombuds profession and improve public awareness of the ombuds function.

The acting director of the Ombudsman affairs at the Inspectorate of Government, Justus Kalebi says one of the challenges is limited awareness of the functions of the Ombudsman’s mandate by the public, hence the need to use such a day to create awareness among members of the public.

He reveals that in a period between July 2021 and June 2022, a total of 320 complaints were registered with the majority relating to non-payment of benefits and employment disputes.

“The highest number has come from the area of non-payment and this specifically to do with allowances, salaries, and gratuities,” he said.