BY ARTHUR ARNOLD WADERO

The Attorney General has this afternoon told parliament that USD200m (about Shs713 billion) which Uganda borrowed from China’s Export and Import Bank to refurbish the Entebbe International Airport was a good deal.

Kiwanuka had appeared before the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authority and State Enterprise (COSASE) chaired by the Nakawa West legislator Joel Ssenyonyi to clear fears that Uganda could lose its assets nested at the airport to lender, China if they defaulted on the loan.

Kiwanuka has meanwhile indicated that the escrow accounts on which the revenue from the operations at the airport is deposited are good for both parties and highly benefits Uganda since it promotes transparency.

The government and management of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority have since dismissed as false reports that China is set to take over Entebbe International Airport over a loan that the government took to facilitate the expansion of the airport.

The Government spokesperson Chris Baryomunsi and the Aviation Authority (UCAA) spokesperson Vianney Luggya have argued that the government of Uganda can’t give away such a national asset further reassuring that such a thing cannot happen.