By Ritah Kemigisa

Ugandans today are commemorating the 7th Janani Luwum day.

Celebrated every February 16th, the day is dedicated to the life and service of Janani Luwum, the former archbishop of the Anglican Church of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Boga-Zaire.

He was one of the most influential leaders of the modern church in Africa and a leading voice in criticizing the excesses of Idi Amin’s regime

He was killed on February 16, 1977, shortly after delivering a note of protest to Amin against arbitrary killings and unexplained disappearances of civilians and soldiers.

Shortly afterward, the Archbishop and other leading churchmen were accused of being agents of the exiled former president Milton Obote, and for planning to stage a coup.

Today’s celebrations are to take place at Kololo ceremonial grounds with President Museveni expected as the guest of honor.

In a related development, leaders from Northern Uganda have asked President Museveni to walk the talk on torture if today’s Janani Luwum day celebrations are to have an impact.

The former Obongi county MP Kaps Fungaroo says it makes no sense to honor a person who stood against torture and arbitrary killings when the same is still happening in Uganda.

Fungaroo is now asking the President to use this day to act against torture by ordering for the arrest of those who have been implicated in the abuse of human rights in the country so that there is hope.

He says speaking and failing to actually act against the torturous acts is a shame.