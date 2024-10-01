Today, Uganda joins the global community in celebrating International Day for Older Persons. The event is being held at Liberation Square in Masaka City under the theme, “Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Older Persons: Everyone’s Responsibility because Aging is Not Optional.”

President Museveni is expected to be the chief guest at the event.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Elderly Affairs, Dominic Mafwabi Gidudu, emphasized the importance of the day as a platform for raising awareness and addressing the needs and concerns of older persons.

“The theme of this year’s celebration recognizes the need to pay attention to issues of older persons’ abuse in all forms of manifest,” he said.

He noted that the event also provides an opportunity to review progress made in service delivery to older persons, identify challenges, and develop strategies to address them.