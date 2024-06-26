Uganda today joins in global commemoration of the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

The national commemorative event is being held at the Railway Grounds in Kampala under the theme; “Torture Free Communities for All’’, with Minister for Internal Affairs Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire as Chief Guest.

Earlier on, Crispin Kaheru a member Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), said that this year’s theme emphasizes the commission’s goal of creating a safe and humane environment free from torture for all Ugandans.

He adds that it highlights the necessity of collaborative efforts towards eradicating torture and building communities where all persons in their diversity are safe from inhuman treatment.

Kaheru, further tells KFM that the celebrations help in creating awareness about all forms of torture and support for victims and promoting accountability on the part of the duty bearers.

“The coalition against torture at members and Uganda human rights commission arte all committed efforts towards sustained action in combating torture so that we can attain a torture free community for all,’’ he said.

International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed on June 26, annually to remind people that human torture is not only unacceptable – it is also a crime.