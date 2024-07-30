Uganda today commemorates the World Day against Trafficking in persons.

The day was designated to by the United Nations General Assembly with the intention of raising awareness about trafficking in persons and to help encourage the public in fighting against this inhumane activity that grossly violates rights of individuals.

According to Basalirwa Kigenyi, the deputy national coordinator, national coordination office for prevention of trafficking in persons, at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, national celebrations are to be held at Kololo Secondary School in Kampala.

The celebrations will commence with a march under the theme, “leave no child behind in the fight against trafficking persons”.

Kigenyi also explains the relevance of this year’s theme.

“Globally and statistically up to a third the total number of victims trafficking persons are children, youth and this is no exception even in Uganda, owing to our counter trafficking person report, it indicates that 50.69% cases and victims were children”, Kigenyi said.