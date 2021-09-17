By Ritah Kemigisa

The minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng has called for the adoption of best practices at the point of care to prevent avoidable risks and harm to all women and new-borns during childbirth.

The call comes as Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the World Patient Safety Day marked every September 17th under the theme “Safe Maternal and new-born care.”

According to Dr Aceng, the experiences a woman undergoes during childbirth have the potential to either empower or to inflict damage and emotional trauma on them.

She further reveals that the covid19 pandemic has disrupted essential health services due to breaks in supply chains and shortage of skilled health professionals hence affecting mother’s safety and their new-borns.

Aceng meanwhile says the majority of the maternal deaths and stillbirths that have taken place in this period could have been avoided through provision of safe and quality care.

All countries in the world are aiming at preventing deaths of mothers, new-borns and children under 5 years old by 2030.