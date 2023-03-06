The State Minister for Finance, Planning, and Economic Development has expressed Uganda’s Commitment to addressing the 13 bottlenecks listed as hindering development in Africa.

These bottlenecks which include wanting infrastructure and a non-responsive civil service were cited by heads of government of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) forum.

Minister Amos Lugoloobi, while addressing an APRM delegation from Namibia that is on a benchmarking visit to Uganda noted that the strongest quality for the country’s review mechanism is goodwill from top leadership.

Uganda is among the first three countries in Africa to have been peer-reviewed twice with recommendations that Lugoloobi says have shaped the governance portfolio.

APRM is a voluntary self-monitoring arrangement amongst African states to systematically assess governance, promote political stability, and accelerate continental integration and economic growth.