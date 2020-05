By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced 12 new COVID-19 cases from 1,743 samples taken from truck drivers.

According to the health minister Dr Jane Ruth Acheng, all these are Ugandans, and they bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 260.

32 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent back to their respective countries.

Uganda now has 63 recoveries with no death.