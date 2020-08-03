

The Ministry of Health has confirmed one death today bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 5.

According to a statement from Ministry of Health, the deceased is a 46 year old female of Indian origin and a resident of Kibuli in Kampala.

Ministry of health adds that the deceased was diabetic and off medication and also had a history of Asthma for 10 years which are both risk factors for COVID-19.

Much more, 13 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from samples tested on 2 August 2020.

This brings the confirmed cases of Ugandans to 1,195.