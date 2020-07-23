

Uganda has registered the first Covid-19 death. The deceased is a 34-year-old Ugandan support staff working in Namisindwa District, according to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director health services.

She first presented with Covid like signs and symptoms; fever, dry cough, headache and difficulty in breathing.

She was initially admitted to Wasungui HC II on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) and treated for severe pneumonia.

However, on Monday, (July 20, 2020), she was transferred to Joy Hospice health facility, in Mbale District, where she was isolated in the female ward.

While in isolation, the patient’s condition deteriorated with difficulty in breathing, cough, chills and headache.

Unfortunately, she passed on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) at 2:00am. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

She was buried Thursday (July 23, 2020) as per Safe Dignified Burial procedures.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/News/National/Uganda-registers-first-Covid-19-death-/688334-5598172-cv7jc8z/index.html