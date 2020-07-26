The Ministry of Health officials on Sunday confirmed second Coronavirus death as Uganda’s cases continue to rise. The Ministry’s spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona said the deceased was an 80-year-old female who had been admitted to Mengo Hospital in Kampala.

The woman was reportedly first admitted at Platinum hospital in Kampala and later referred to Mengo hospital for further medication. This was after she reportedly presented with COVID-19 related signs and symptoms like difficulty in breathing, cough, high fever and chest pain, among others.

Government on July 23 confirmed the first case of Covid-19 death in the country, with strong calls to Ugandans to adhere to the prevention measures put in place by the Ministry of Health.

The deceased, a 34-year-old Ugandan female from Namisindwa District in eastern Uganda, passed on July 21 at a clinic in Mbale District.

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State minister for Primary Healthcare, told Daily Monitor on July 23 that results from analysis of samples taken from the deceased to four laboratories, turned out positive for the contagious viral disease.

“The results came out and unfortunately, it is positive for Covid-19 and that implies Uganda has registered one case of death,” she said.