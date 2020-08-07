Uganda has confirmed its sixth COVID-19 death.

According to the Ministry of Health, the deceased, a 70-year-old Ugandan male, a resident of Nateete Kampala was presented at Lubaga hospital with signs and symptoms related to those of COVID-19.

Ministry of health adds that he was diabetic, which is a risk factor for COVID-19. The deceased was later taken to Intensive care Unit, samples were taken from him and he tested positive for COVID-19.

The deceased succumbed to COVID-19 yesterday while at Mulago Referral Hospital.

The ministry adds that 31 new cases have been confirmed from results of COVID-19 tests done on 06 August. Uganda currently has 1,254 COVID-19 cases and 1,113 recoveries.