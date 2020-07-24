Uganda has confirmed ten new COVID-19 cases.

According to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director-general Health Services on Friday said the confirmed cases include truck drivers (four), a contact of a confirmed case, a returnee and alerts from Kampala, Lwengo and Namisindwa district where the virus death was reported on July 21.

“Out of the 10 confirmed cases; four are truck drivers, one is a contact to a confirmed case from Lwengo District, and one was an alert from Namisindwa District while three are from Kampala. One of the cases is a returnee from South Sudan,” Dr Mwebesa said.

Dr Mwebesa adds that the 20 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for the virus at the border were denied entry into Uganda. Of these, 19 were Kenyans and one Tanzanian.

Uganda currently has 1057 confirmed cases and one death.