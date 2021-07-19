By Ivan Ssenabulya

Uganda continues to record a steady decline in new Covid-19 infections with the latest figures indicating a significant drop from 417 yesterday to 265 cases as of today.

This is according to figures released by the ministry of health from tests carried out on July 17th 2021, which puts the cumulative Covid-19 cases at 90,600.

The ministry has also confirmed 39 new deaths bringing the cumulative number of deaths to nearly 2,400.

Uganda currently has 939 active cases on admission at various health facilities after the recovery of 68,241 people since March 2020, when the pandemic was first confirmed in the country.