

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases rising the total number to 248.

According to ministry’s Director General Health services Dr Henry Mwebesa, these are from the 1,071 samples tested yesterday.

The new cases include 17 Ugandans who entered from Elegu , 3 from Mutukula and 1 from Malaba border points.

All the 253 community samples tested negative.

Uganda currently has 57 admitted cases and all are in stable condition, with 63 recoveries and no deaths.

He meanwhile says samples from truck drivers had to be sorted appropriately and divided between Uganda Virus Research Institute and the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) by laboratory teams for quick turnaround time.

He says testing started last evening hence the delay in reporting the results.