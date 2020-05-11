By Shamim Nateebwa

The Ministry of Health has announced 5 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Uganda to 121.

These, according to the Director-General of Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, are from 1,498 samples taken from truck drivers.

The new cases are of 2 Ugandans and 3 Kenyan truck drivers who arrived via Elegu and Malaba points of entry.

All the 341 community samples have tested negative for COVID-19.

Kenya so far has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 672, Tanzania follows in second place with 509, Rwanda 284 and Burundi 15.

On the African continent, South Africa with the highest number of cases has registered 10,015 cases.

While globally, there are over 4.1 million cases, 283,000 deaths and close to 1.5 million recoveries.