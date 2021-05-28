By Lukeman Mutesasira

The Uganda cranes has maintained its 84th position in the latest FIFA rankings and this is because the cranes didn’t play any game during that period.

Uganda cranes is 17th in Africa and remains the best in CECAFA region followed by Kenya, Sudan and Rwanda.

South Africa has also maintained their 75th position in the world and are ranked 15th in Africa.

Senegal is the best men’s team in Africa and are 22nd in the world.

Belgium is the best in the world followed by France, Brazil, England and Portugal.

The next FIFA rankings will be released on 12th August 2021.