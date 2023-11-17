The Government of Uganda has deferred the signing of the partnership agreement between the European Union (EU) and the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS).

According to Vincent Bagiire, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the decision highlights Uganda’s commitment to thoroughly understanding and aligning with the key elements of the agreement before formalizing its endorsement.

The partnership agreement, meant to ‘shape relations between the EU and OACPS over the next two decades,’ spans a spectrum of critical areas, including investment, environmental sustainability, climate change, irregular migration, and good governance.

He says in a statement that a critical point of contention is the placement of the Agreement above existing bilateral or other agreements between individual EU Member States and OACPS States.

“The foregoing notwithstanding, Uganda remains open to participation in any dialogues, processes and fora that we believe will be arranged in the future for the purpose of bringing on board every OACPS that, like Uganda, will not sign the Agreement today due to these and other concerns about the Agreement,” the statement reads in part.

Bagiire adds that ‘internal consultations will continue to ensure the supremacy of the Ugandan Constitution’ in this regard.