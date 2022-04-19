The Ministry of Health has said there is no Covid-19 patient admitted to hospital in the country.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson for the ministry, however, told Daily Monitor that the risk of Covid-19 is still high.

“[There are] no admissions at the moment. [But] we still have some people testing positive despite a very negligible positivity rate. We need to remain vigilant owing to the fact that some countries still have lockdowns due to an upsurge of Covid-19 cases,” he said.

The latest statistics from the Ministry indicate that between April 12 and April 14, a total of 27 cases were reported and the average test positivity rate was at 0.3 percent, which means the pandemic is under control. Any positivity rate under 5 percent signifies control of the pandemic, according to scientists.

Dr Charles Olaro, the director of clinical services at the Health ministry, last week said there were only two patients with moderate to severe Covid-19 at St Mary’s Hospital Lacor, a private non-profit facility in Gulu. This was a significant decline compared to Covid-19,435 patients, who were in admission on January 16.

Dr Olaro and other health experts have attributed the decline to the increase in Covid-19 vaccination coverage and the mild Omicron variant.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/uganda-discharges-last-covid-patients-3786940