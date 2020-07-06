

By Stephen Otage

Uganda has dismissed fresh claims by Rwanda that government has arrested unspecified number of Rwandans and denied them access to legal services.

The permanent secretary ministry of foreign affairs Amb. Patrick Mugoya says he is not aware of any Rwandan national in any Ugandan detention center.

While presiding over celebrations to mark 26 years of Rwanda’s liberation in Kampala on Saturday, Rwandan High Commissioner Frank Mugambagye said the multiple unjustified arrest of Rwandans living in Uganda remains a sticking issue in the ongoing bilateral negotiation.

However Amb Mugoya says during the recent exercise to decongest prisons as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, Rwandan and Congolese inmates were among the prisoners that were pardoned by President Museveni.