By Ritah Kemigisa

Facebook in the country is likely to stay banned for a long time.

This is after the president last evening showed no commitment and consideration to lift its ban.

Facebook has been banned since January 2021 after the government switched it off ahead of the 14th January general elections.

While presiding over an event to award the three medalists at the just concluded Tokyo Olympics, President Museveni said the closure of Facebook in the country has not had any effect on the economy.

He boasted of how bananas have continued to be produced and cows are still milking despite the closure of Facebook.

It is from this that the president insisted that we can all exist without Facebook.

Ugandans still access Facebook using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).