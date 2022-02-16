Uganda is dropping mandatory Covid-19 testing for outbound passengers and arrivals, two Cabinet ministers separately confirmed yesterday.
Works minister Gen Katumba Wamala told members of a parliamentary committee that individuals transiting through Entebbe International Airport will no longer be subjected to mandatory testing.
In response to our inquiries, Health minister Dr Ruth Aceng said mandatory testing for travellers will end at all entry ports.
Read also: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/uganda-drops-covid-testing-for-travellers-3718566