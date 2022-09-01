By Mike Sebalu

Uganda has been elected as the 1st Vice Chair of the African Union Specialized Technical Committee on Local Government, Public Services, Urbanisation and Human Settlement (AUSTC) on the African Continent.

The committee’s main mandate is to oversee development and implementation of policies on access to information and freedom of expression, as well as promotion of the capacity of African media.

It is also tasked with developing common African e-strategies, discussing resource mobilisation and capacity building for implementation of the African Regional Action Plan on the Knowledge Economy.

During a committees fourth sitting in Cairo, Uganda was represented by the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Judith Nabakooba.

She says this is a big achievement for Uganda and will help harmonize the frame work for the new urban agenda to meet national needs and challenges.