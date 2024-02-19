The Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) has revealed that Uganda’s coffee exports in January 2024 amounted to 481,586 60-kilo bags, worth US$85.57 million which is about Shs331,951.

This comprised of 403,508 bags of Robusta valued at USD 68.17million and 78.078 bags of Arabica valued at USD 17.40 million.

The details are contained in the Monthly Report for 2024 where the Authority noted that the monthly coffee export performance was slightly lower than the previous year and this was partly on account of a small Arabica harvest in the Elgon region.

The report also highlighted that the destinations of Uganda’s coffee exports during the month of January included; Italy which maintained the highest market share with 41.80% and this was followed by Germany which commanded a 13.39% share, Spain, and USA.

UCDA also noted that coffee exports to Africa amounted to 45, 094 bags.

In Africa, countries that imported Ugandan coffee included; Morocco, Sudan, Algeria, South Africa, Egypt, and Kenya.