United Nations Agencies have committed USD 42 million which is approximately Shs160 billion to help Uganda generate the right data and statistics on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The money has been contributed by 12 United Nations organizations which among others include the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), UN-Women, UNICEF, WHO, and ILO.

The three-year project will be led by the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics (UNBS), the government technical lead agency, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

According to Dr. Chris Mukiza, the Executive Director, Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the project will help generate data that is critical for the country’s economic development, explaining that it will also help the country achieve Vision 2040

He says the joint programme aims at improving the capacity of the National Statistical System to produce, disseminate, and use data and statistics. To achieve this mandate, he says there is need for more institutional coordination and harmonization of statistical processes.

“The Bureau has a mandate of collecting and disseminating quality official statistics in the country as well as coordinating, supervising, and monitoring the development and maintenance of the National Statistical System (NSS),” he said.

The State Minister for Finance Mr Amos Lugoloobi said there is need to continuously and simultaneously plan, reflect on progress, and weigh the options on the best way forward towards sustainable social and economic development across all sectors.