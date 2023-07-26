Uganda has received Shs40 billion from the Dutch government to facilitate the fight against food insecurity and malnutrition in the selected districts in the sub-regions of Acholi, Lango, Busoga Karamoja, and Tooro.

The five-year project will be implemented by Care International Uganda in collaboration with the government, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, the Food Rights Alliance, and the African Innovation Institute among others.

Speaking at the launch of the project in Kampala, the programme manager of livelihoods at Care International in Uganda Babu Ndyabahika said it will focus on improving nutrition among children below five years and women of reproductive age.

“Food, before you even think about development, is a great co-factor and not just food but nutritious food. Care International in Uganda has been working with this government for the last 50 years, probably the longest NGO in this country and I would like to appreciate the government for partnering with us,” said Ndyabahika.