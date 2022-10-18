By Mike Sebalu

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed confidence that Uganda has the capacity to fight and end the Ebola outbreak that has claimed over 20 Ugandans including health workers in just one month.

According to the WHO country representative Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, Uganda is far more capable than many other countries with the experience and capacity exhibited in fighting such epidemics in the past.

Dr. Woldemariam, was speaking in an Interview with KFM.

“The Uganda government is far more capable of handling Ebola than a lot of other countries. It has the experience, it has shown the capacity in the past. I am comfortable with what they are planning to do and this plan came out of an extensive consultation,” Woldemariam told KFM.