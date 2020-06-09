By Benjamin Jumbe

Ugandans have been urged to celebrate the country’s heroes day from their homes and observe the set safety measures against spread of COVID-19.

The call comes from the minister for Presidency Esther Mbayo as the country commemorates the 31st Heroes day under the theme; “Celebrating a memorable day as we reflect on the

selflessness of the heroes who put Nation above all else”.

The minister says unlike previous celebrations, only 30 guests have been invited for the event to be held at State House Entebbe presided over by President Museveni.

She says the president is expected to address the country at 11am.

Heroes Day is commemorated in honour of countrymen and women that have selflessly contributed to their Uganda’s liberation and development.