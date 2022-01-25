By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda is hosting the 2nd Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Water Dialogue Forum.

The Forum running from today 25th- 27th January 2022 under the theme “Groundwater for Resilience” will discuss the axis of groundwater for peace and stability, climate change and resilience to drought among other topics.

It will also discuss innovation in groundwater financing and technological development, and capacity building in groundwater.

The meeting bringing in Water Ministers, Experts and delegates from IGAD Member States will afford an opportunity for the IGAD member countries, stakeholders, the private sector and development partners to discuss groundwater and its role in the region’s sustainable development.

The 1st Water forum was organized by the IGAD Inland Water Resources Department in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2014.