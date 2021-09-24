By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has told the United Nation’s General Assembly that his government remains committed to fulfilling its human rights obligations in accordance with Uganda’s constitution and international law amid growing concerns of human rights abuses in the country.

Museveni who addressed the 76th Session of the General Assembly Thursday night said all countries are duty-bound to promote and protect human rights under international law and United Nations Charter.

The president said that his government commitment is from the firm belief that it’s suitable for our people, drawn from the bad experience and lessons from the history of dictatorship in Uganda.

He also highlighted the effects of lack of vaccines and climate change on Uganda, and called for cooperation to aid post-Covid recovery.