President Museveni has revealed that Uganda is working on making a vaccine to fight the old and new COVID variant.

The President noted that there has been progress on Covid-19 fight as he congratulated Ugandans for listening to government’s advice, which has contributed to a decline in virus deaths and infections.

While addressing the nation during the Women’s day celebrations at State House yesterday, Museveni says the virus is declining and some medicine is being used.

“I have not studied the way the pandemic developed but it seems to be going down. We have been using some medicine. Patients are now very few. We are in the process of making our own vaccine not only for the old corona but also for the new strain,” he said.

He adds that Uganda is managing to defeat the virus by making its own judgment.

”They ignored the liars and because of that, we have got very few deaths. We have only 350 people who have died but you know what happened in other countries. This shows if we really make our own judgment, we can overcome. There is nothing we can’t overcome,”Museveni noted.

During his speech, he called upon women movements to stop scattering their efforts but rather focus on household income.