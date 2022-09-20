Uganda and the Israeli government have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on defence cooperation at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala.

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs’ Permanent Secretary, Rosette Byengoma signed on behalf of the Uganda Government while Asaf Dvir signed for the Israeli Defence Forces.

The agreement renews and strengthens the existing historical relationship between the two countries on matters concerning defence, security, and welfare, among others.

Byengoma, in her remarks, commended the existing relationship between Uganda and Israel thanking the Israeli government for supporting Uganda’s social-economic transformation agenda.

She adds that Israel has played a big role in building Uganda’s air defence capabilities.

Meanwhile, Asaf thanked the Uganda government and UPDF leadership for pacifying the country and promising to commit to the existing historical relationship on defence and security cooperation.