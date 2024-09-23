On September 23, communities worldwide celebrate the International Day of Sign Languages, a heartfelt initiative launched in 2018 to honour the deaf community’s rich culture.

With an estimated 72 million individuals using over 300 sign languages, this day serves as a reminder of the beauty of diverse forms of communication.

This year’s theme; “Sign up for Sign Language Rights” emphasizes the power of connection, highlighting how sign languages foster relationships and understanding.

From vibrant street performances to engaging workshops, events around the globe invite everyone to participate, learn, and appreciate the art of signing.

As Ugandans embrace this day, they celebrate the joy of inclusivity and the invaluable role sign languages play in building bridges between people.