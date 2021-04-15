By Benjamin Jumbe

The minister of state for international relations Henry Okello Oryem says there is no hard feelings between Uganda and Kenya despite recent disagreements over trade.

He was speaking at a joint press conference called by the minister of trade Amelia Kyambadde and her kenya counterpart Betty Maina the Cabinet secretary for Industrialisation, trade and enterprise development in Kampala.

Oryem said Uganda and Kenya enjoy an exceptionally cordial relationship, however adding that in any relationship disagreements are inevitable.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Secretary Maina said Uganda is Kenya’s largest trading partner in East Africa with trade between the two countries growing steadily over the years.

She however also noted that trade challenges are not unique to the EAC block but are the reason governments exist to address them.