By Andrew Bagala

Kenya is to start the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line from Naivasha to Kisumu, and then to the Ugandan border this year.

Prof Peter Anyang’Nyongo’o, the governor of Kisumu City in Kenya, described the commencement of the extension of the SGR to Kisumu and then Uganda as good news for business and travellers of the two neighbouring countries.

“As the Kisumu governor and the chairman of the Lake Region Economic Block, I wish to thank the national government for the new commitment in extending the SGR to Kisumu and eventually to Uganda,” Prof Anyang’Nyongo’o said in a statement.

Last year, Uganda and Kenya agreed to construct the SGR from Naivasha in Kenya to Kampala City in Uganda at the same time In a joint communiqué signed by the Minister of Works and Transport , Gen Katumba Wamala, and his Kenyan counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen, in Mombasa, Kenya, the two countries agreed on the financing and the development of the SGR to Kampala and beyond.

Prof Anyang’Nyongo’o said Mr Murkomen revealed that they expect to cover 35 percent of the SGR project by

December.