By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda Poultry Farmers Network has welcomed the decision by the government to impose restrictions on some of Kenya’s products from its market.

The East African Community Affairs minister, and 1st Deputy Premier Rebecca Kadaga has since said that that move is simply reciprocating Kenya’s continued ban on Uganda’s products with the latest being on eggs.

According to Pastor Solomon Male, the secretary of the Uganda Poultry Farmers Network, such a retaliatory ban by the government was long overdue arguing that Kenya has been taking Uganda for granted.

He adds that much as Kenya is more superior and developed and is Uganda’s biggest export market, Uganda is also a key market for its products and as such its continued bans are unnecessary.

He meanwhile says the government should also learn a lesson from Kenya which strives to compare its citizens during such times.

Kenya said the imposed ban is protect its farmers who were badly affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

Kenya remains the main destination of Uganda’s exports within the region absorbing about 48.6% followed by South Sudan at 36 % according to latest figures from the finance ministry.