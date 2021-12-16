By Ritah Kemigisa

The unending trade war between Uganda and Kenya is killing the spirit of the East African community.

The remark comes from Prof Gerald Karyeija, an associate professor of public administration and management at the Uganda Management Institute.

The Cabinet of Uganda has since agreed to ban selected agricultural products from Kenya in retaliation for the latter’s ban on Uganda’s poultry products.

Speaking to KFM, Prof Karyeija says much as restrictions can be based on quality, specifications, and standards, it is wrong and unfair for Kenya to make blanket restrictions based on protecting and stabilizing its farmers who have been affected by the pandemic.

Karyeija is asking relevant authorities to resolve the matter expeditiously but quickly advises Ugandan traders to consider tapping into the wider market beyond Kenya to the greater African market.